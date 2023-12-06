Six new salt spreaders, but just one for West Cork

A FEW days before the temperatures dropped below zero last week, county mayor Cllr Frank O’Flynn helped unveil Cork County Council’s latest addition to its machinery fleet, six state-of-the-art salt spreaders.

Four of the machines, costing over €220,000 each, were funded by Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) with the remaining two funded directly by Cork County Council.

They will replace the oldest existing machines and will be based across the county. However, just one will be based in West Cork, at the Skibbereen Council yard.

Of the remaining five, three will be in the Council’s machinery yard in Mallow, with one in Ballincollig, and one in Glanmire.

‘These new vehicles represent a significant step forward in our ongoing commitment to ensuring the safety of road users during the winter months,’ said Cllr O’Flynn. ‘The vehicles will operate from key locations across the county, ensuring we are equipped to respond to changing weather conditions and proactively address potential hazards on our roads.’

Cork County Council has 25 salt spreaders, varying in types and ages. The ongoing fleet modernisation initiative aims to systematically replace older units with newer, more technologically advanced models, with plans underway to secure TII funding for additional new vehicles next year.

Acting chief executive of Cork County Council Valerie O’Sullivan said the Council recognises the vital role the spreaders play in keeping roads safe during winter conditions. The Council oversees the maintenance of the largest road network of any local authority, with responsibility for 391km of national roads and an extensive 11,739km of regional and local roads.

Annually, from October to April, it implements its winter service plan, managing 15 designated routes across the county.

These routes, comprising Priority 1 (national roads) and Priority 2 (regional roads), cover a combined distance of 1,300km. Pre-treatment measures, based on weather forecasts predicting temperatures below 1 degree Celsius, are designed to prevent frost and ice formation.

‘Salt spreader crews typically commence operations in the evening, completing a route that can take up to give hours. Additional patrols may be required in the early morning, depending on overnight conditions and severe weather events,’ said a spokesperson.