Cork County Council assesses landowner proposals for new Bandon car parking spaces

CORK County Council has confirmed that it is assessing submissions from landowners in relation to public car parking spaces in Bandon, writes Kieran O’Mahony.

The council invited expressions of interest from landowners for sites capable of accommodating 15 car parking spaces or more.

The local authority also advised any proposed site should be suitable for short to medium term parking use.

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The move to unlock potential spaces for parking use within the town centre has been supported by Bandon business owners who have been calling for this for several

years.

A council spokesperson told The Southern Star that the local authority is currently assessing the submissions received through this process, and examining the feasibility of the various options identified and the outcome of this will inform the next steps.

Meanwhile, there has been no update from the council on the draft parking byelaws that it is seeking to introduce at four council-owned car parks at Ballymodan, Mill Place, Brady’s Lane and Glasslyn Road.

Submissions from members of the public closed at the end of April and the idea behind introducing time limits is to increase the number of parking opportunities for shoppers and ensure a better flow of traffic through the town.

It is understood that parking will remain free of charge at the four car parks but the duration of stay will be restricted.

Earlier this year, 24 new long-stay parking spaces at Bandon GAA club were introduced on a pilot basis by Cork County Council.