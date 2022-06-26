Showband dad inspired me on my career path

A CLONAKILTY multi-instrumentalist Rawney (Ciarán Calnan) is getting ready to release new music later this month that looks at themes such as addiction and the pitfalls of social media.

Having played in various bands from the age of 12, most notably Setmaker, Rawney has been focusing on solo endeavours of late and his debut EP Say It Loud is due for release on July 8th with a launch gig that night in DeBarra’s, Clonakilty.

Rawney’s sound is a blend of rock, indie, folk and pop which has drawn comparisons to some of his influences including The Frames, Mic Christopher, Incubus, Foo Fighters and Stereophonics.

Music is in the blood. Son of the late Billy, drummer of The Calnan Brothers, one of the most popular showbands in Cork from the late 70s onwards, it’s no surprise that Rawney has continued that legacy, albeit with a focus on original material.

‘One of my earliest ever memories is sitting on my dad’s knee playing the drums. Growing up watching him and my uncles playing together inspired me to do the same,’ he said.

Renowned for his powerful vocals and energetic live performances, the former Clonakilty Community College and UCC student has honed his craft over the past decade by performing hundreds of gigs, both at home and abroad, at various venues and festivals in Ireland, Australia, Canada, Vietnam and Spain.

This collection of songs, which were written and initially performed on acoustic guitar, got a new lease of life in the studio, resulting in an electrifying, full-band sound throughout this long anticipated debut solo release.

‘A couple of the songs are a few years old, so to finally get in the studio and record them for this EP, alongside the newer material, was great.

‘I’m very happy with how it turned out and I’m excited for everyone to hear it,’ he said.

Produced, mixed and mastered with Brian Casey in Wavefield Recording Studios in Clonakilty, less than two miles from where Rawney grew up, the EP has been brewing for almost four years. Rawney takes on the vocals, guitars and drums himself while Casey adds his magic touch on bass, electric guitar and keys.

The EP also features Dolcie Keogh on violin, a partnership rekindled from their Setmaker days.

Themes of speaking up, addiction, the pitfalls of social media and not making rash decisions are touched upon in the EP. Single release dates are July 24th and July 1st on Bandcamp and streaming platforms. Tickets cost €15 for the July 8th, 8pm gig in De Barra’s.