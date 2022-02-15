Sheep and hill farmers to meet in Ballylickey

A combined meeting for both sheep and hill farmers has been organised to take place in the Ouvane Falls Hotel, Ballylickey on Tuesday, February 22nd, at 8.30pm.

It will be the first such meeting that has been held since the beginning of the pandemic.

It will feature a panel of speakers who are well versed in various aspects of sheep farming, including Michael Gottstein, Veterinary Surgeon and Stephen O'Sullivan of Teagasc.

Also taking part will be Tomás Bourke who is the IFA Livestock Executive and the national Chairpersons of both the IFA Sheep and Hill Farming Committees.

It is planned that the most up-to-date information on CAP reform, market prospects for sheep, new veterinary rules and sheep health issues will be discussed on the night.

It should be a first class opportunity for all sheep farmers to get updated on the latest developments.

Non-sheep farmers have also found this meeting to be an interesting event in previous years. All are welcome.