Shannonvale’s sewage saga seen first-hand by visiting minister

SHANNONVALE’S long battle to eliminate sewage from its community green was brought home to the Local Government Minister Darragh O’Brien.

Social Democrat TD Holly Cairns said the minister visited Shannonvale and saw first-hand how the unresolved problem has robbed the community of its only amenity.

Deputy Cairns said the visit meant that the minister could understand how untreated water is entering the Argideen River and the local park due to an old and overflowing tank.

‘For too long,’ she said, ‘locals have had to put up with this. Irish Water and the Council have a solution,’ she added, ‘which needs funding from the government.’

Although the government recently announced a €50m package for sewage infrastructure works in rural villages, local campaigner Barry O’Mahony said there is no guarantee that Shannonvale will receive funding.

‘This,’ said the TD, ‘is another case of the government announcing schemes and expecting communities to almost compete for funding.’

‘Irish Water has confirmed with us,’ Mr O’Mahony said, ‘that a design for the scheme has been approved. Irish Water also said it does intend to rectify the problem but it is contingent on funding and nothing has, as yet, been earmarked for Shannonvale.’