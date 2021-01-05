Shannonvale residents face another ‘crap’ year

RESIDENTS of Shannonvale are facing into yet another ‘crap’ new year.

That’s the message in a provocative new video released by the residents of Shannonvale who say they are sick and tired of their park being covered in puddles of poo.

Local Cllr Paul Hayes (Ind) described the video – which shows one campaigning resident, Barry O’Mahony, standing ankle-deep in sewage – as ‘disturbing to say the least.’

It is the second civil disobedience video posted by the village’s community association and it shows how raw sewage from an overflowing septic tank is making its way into the Argideen River – a river that is the source of Clonakilty’s drinking water.

Numerous local councillors and TDs have raised the issue at local and national level. They, and the residents, have called on Cork County Council and Irish Water to work together to solve the problem.

Angered by the fact that Shannonvale has failed to be included in a capital investment plan for 2020-2024, the residents have adopted a name and shame approach to the problem.

According to Cllr Hayes, ‘consultant reports support what the residents have been saying and nothing short of the construction of a new on-site treatment system, or direct connection to the existing Clonakilty waste water treatment plant, will solve the problem.’

‘It is a scandal that Clonakilty’s water supply is being contaminated with raw sewage. It’s time to treat this issue with the urgency it deserves, and to offer some hope to the residents of Shannonvale.’