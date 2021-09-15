Sex offender claimed predictive text registered him in wrong name on Tinder 

A CONVICTED sex offender, who is alleged to have gone on Tinder under a different name, has given gardaí written authorisation to allow them access any information that the dating app may have on him.

Ian Horgan (37) formerly of The Hermitage in Macroom but now with an address of 53 Byrne Avenue, Prospect, Co Limerick appeared at Macroom District Court this afternoon (Wednesday).

Mr Horgan is contesting a charge that he breached the Sex Offenders Act by allegedly going on Tinder using the name ‘Cian’ on dates in May of this year. It is claimed that he failed to notify gardaí that he was using a name which had not been previously notified to them.

Solicitor Sean Cahill said his client was co-operating and claims that when Mr Horgan was registering on the dating site, he was doing so on his mobile phone and that either predictive text or a glitch registered his client in a wrong name.

Judge James McNulty adjourned the matter for mention until October 20th to allow time for An Garda Síochána to access Tinder records to assist the accused and remanded him on bail with detailed conditions. Insp Dave Callaghan requested that the accused is not to interfere with the account in the interim, but Mr Cahill said the account is not active.