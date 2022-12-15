Severe low temperature warning for West Cork

TEMPERATURES are forecast to reach as low as -5ºC in parts of West Cork tonight, as freezing weather sets in again across the country.

Met Éireann have issued a severe orange weather warning for Cork and 15 other counties, which will be in place from 6pm tonight (Thursday 15th) until 12pm tomorrow.

The warning comes into place following another cold night last night, with the lowest temperature in the country of -9ºC recorded in Millstreet in north Cork.

Roads are likely to be hazardous and black ice is expected in areas, so motorists have been asked to avoid unnecessary journeys.

Cork County Council are gritting and will prioritise vulnerable locations such as schools, doctors’ surgeries, churches etc. Members of the public should contact their local Council office should such a location require urgent treatment. Full contact details are available here.

Local communities can also avail of grit stockpiles which are available across a number of locations. A list of locations is available here.

Some of the potential disruptions which may occur during an orange weather warning are: treacherous conditions on paths and roads; travel disruption; potential supply disruption; potential for burst water pipes and damage to engines; increased risks to vulnerable members of the community; animal welfare issues; slack winds over land leading to reduced wind power generation.