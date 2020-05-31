Severe impact on southern region

A REPORT on the impact of Covid-19 on the Irish regions has highlighted a ‘profound exposure’ of the local and regional economy, with the southern region the second-most exposed region at 47.2% and the northern and western the worst, marginally ahead at 48%.

Of the regions, the eastern and midlands one had the lowest exposure at 43%, while Dublin fares the best as always. The data, published by the Regional Assemblies of Ireland – established five years ago under the Local Government Reform Act 2014 as the regional tier of government – provides up to date information on the economic disruption caused by the outbreak to regions, counties and cities.

It is rather frightening given that, a mere four months ago, Ireland had been one of the fastest-growing economies in the European Union. Now, the Irish economic landscape has rapidly and profoundly changed due to the outbreak of Covid-19, according to the report.

Skibbereen-based county councillor Joe Carroll, who is cathaoirleach of the Southern Regional Assembly, said: ‘The report aims to inform policy makers at local, regional and national level on the extent of economic exposure and resilience across Ireland. We need evidence-based solutions now more than ever to support our regions, counties and towns.’

According to the report, coastal and rural counties and towns are more likely to be exposed to significant disruption from the Covid-19 outbreak. The assemblies now need to lobby government hard on their behalf.