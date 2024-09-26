Seoige saddles up for cancer charity cycle from Baltimore

BROADCASTER and newly-announced election candidate Gráinne Seoige will be arriving in West Cork at the end of the month as part of an 800km relay charity cycle along the Wild Atlantic

Way.

Gráinne will be part of a team leaving from Casey’s of Baltimore on Monday September 30th as they embark on an eight-day charity cycle, finishing on Monday, October 7th at Arnold’s in Dunfanaghy in Donegal.

The relay-style cycle will see staff from the Original Irish Hotels group taking up the challenge at various points along the route, with a fundraising goal of €50,000 for the Irish Cancer Society.

The teams are made up of hotel proprietors, staff, guests, suppliers, and leisure cyclists, and aim to cover around 100km per day. On the opening day, the cyclists will leave Baltimore on Monday September 30th, stopping off in Seaview House Hotel in Bantry, en route to Sneem in Co Kerry.

‘I know how important these individual hotels are to their local communities, and they deserve support to reach their fundraising goal. To all participants, let me say, go n-éirí an t-ádh leat!’ said Gráinne, who is standing for Fianna Fáil in Galway West in the upcoming general election.

Original Irish Hotels has 50 premises spread across Ireland in locations such as the Wild Atlantic Way, Ireland’s Ancient East, the Causeway Coast, Dublin, and the heartland of the midlands and lakelands.

Donations for the cycle can be made up until Monday, October 7th and an idonate has been set up for the fundraiser. See originalirishhotelscharitycycle on idonate.ie

for more.