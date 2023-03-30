Sentence due in trial of man charged with unlawful killing of Kilcrohane's Timmy Hourihane

A MAN under the influence of weed, coke, xanax, lager and spirits repeatedly stamped on the head and body of a fellow homeless man during a severe and vicious assault which led to his death, a court has heard.

Christopher O'Sullivan, 40, who is originally from Co Kerry, pleaded guilty in November of last year to the unlawful killing of former chef Timothy ‘Timmy’ Hourihane from Kilrohane on October 13th, 2019, at Mardyke Walk in Cork city.

Mr O’Sullivan, whom the court heard had a long history of extreme violence, was joined in the attack by his accomplice James Brady (28) of Mayfield in Cork. Mr Brady was previously jailed for 11 years for the manslaughter of Mr Hourihane.

A sentencing hearing at the Central Criminal Court sitting in Cork today (Thurs) heard that Mr Hourihane died of inhalation of blood and cardiac arrest.

Sentencing is due to take place tomorrow.