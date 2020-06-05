Security warning for firms

WEST Cork retailers and business owners re-opening for the first time in almost two months are being reminded to be security conscious at all times and to be aware of online fraud.

Crime prevention officer Sgt James O’Donovan said that it’s important that all security cameras, both external and internal, are in operation before re-opening and all alarms and back up alarms are working.

‘Also with many staff not at work for the last number of months it might be an idea to consider holding a re-induction day for your staff regarding new procedures and protocols.’

Sgt O’Donovan also said that it might be worth evaluating current in-store cash lodgement procedures and he urged business owners to get professional help from reputable companies if they are considering starting of developing online sales.

‘Be aware of online transaction or emails to your business.

There has been a rise in the number of online frauds committed over the last 12 months.

Ensure your staff are always on alert in relating to phishing emails and other account payment emails,’ he added.

Contact Bandon Garda Station on 023-8852261 or email [email protected] for more advice.