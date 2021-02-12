Secret Song set to go online this Valentine's weekend

IT’S the unexpected surprises that makes the annual Secret Song event at Levis’ Corner House in Ballydehob such a sweet treat and this year’s event is no different.

The live music and spoken word festival – which normally takes place in October but was cancelled last year due to Covid – takes place online over two days this Valentine’s weekend and it could prove to be the perfect ‘date night in’ for loved up couples seeking some musical solace during lockdown.

While punters will be absent this year, the festival – which has been running since 2015 – will still be boasting a combination of household names and emerging artists with no line up announced in advance. The joy too is that gigs take place all over the bar and they even had a gig in a cupboard once.

Speaking to The Southern Star, bar owner and curator of Secret Song ,Joe O’Leary said they are excited too about a new element to the festival, which is supported by Culture Ireland and the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media.

‘This will be the first time for us to partner with Calgary Folk Festival and their Block Heater Festival. This will involve some of their acts performing virtually at Secret Song and that being reciprocated at their festival the following week,’ said Joe.

‘It’s all about bringing the world of music and culture a little closer together and as always with Secret Song, punters take a leap of faith when buying their tickets. The guessing is glorious and this year we are going to miss the customers in the bar interrogating us in the run-up trying (and failing) to find out who is playing.’

‘One year the rumour was strong in the village that Bruce Springsteen was playing, another year Lisa Hannigan came as a punter, and had a few people confused, assuming she was in the line-up.’

Secret Song will take place over two evenings, Saturday 13th and Sunday 14th with five different acts play each day, with the line up only being released on the day.

‘We will then record them throughout the house and will broadcast that same evening and watch together,’ said Joe O’Leary.

For all ticket details and info see www.leviscornerhouse.bandcamp.com. One night or weekend bundles are also available. Doors are at 8pm each evening and an online link is sent 30 minutes prior to the show.