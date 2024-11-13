Second-level teachers to protest outside Cork schools over Senior Cycle concerns

NEXT Tuesday, November 19th, second-level teachers in Cork will hold a lunchtime protest outside their schools in which they will seek a delay in the implementation of Senior Cycle redevelopment.

The protest follows a decision to ‘accelerate’ Senior Cycle redevelopment plans. Teachers are gravely concerned that aspects of the plans pose a threat to education standards, fairness and quality.

They also have concerns about the current system's capacity to accommodate such major changes.

The protest, which is taking place nationwide, is being organised by second-level teacher unions the ASTI and the TUI.

Upwards of 30,000 second-level teachers all over the country will participate in the protest.

Service to students will not be affected by the protests.