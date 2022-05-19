Breaking: Search underway off Old Head for missing male

A SEARCH is underway tonight for a male, believed to be in his 20s, missing in the Ballinspittle area outside Kinsale.

Civil Defence teams from the area have been deployed to aid Bandon gardaí in the operation, as well as local units of the Irish Coast Guard and RNLI.

The maritime vessel website Marine Traffic shows the Kinsale and Courtmacsherry lifeboats searching an area between the Old Head of Kinsale and Garretstown tonight.

The Garda Press Office confirmed tonight that gardaí were assisting in 'multiagency searches' in the area 'following reports of a missing man'.