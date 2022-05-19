News

Breaking: Search underway off Old Head for missing male

May 19th, 2022 10:53 PM

By Siobhan Cronin

Map showing the current location of the search by Kinsale and Courtmacsherry lifeboats near the Old Head. (Source: MarineTraffic.com)

Share this article

A SEARCH is underway tonight for a male, believed to be in his 20s, missing in the Ballinspittle area outside Kinsale.

Civil Defence teams from the area have been deployed to aid Bandon gardaí in the operation, as well as local units of the Irish Coast Guard and RNLI.

The maritime vessel website Marine Traffic shows the Kinsale and Courtmacsherry lifeboats searching an area between the Old Head of Kinsale and Garretstown tonight.

The Garda Press Office confirmed tonight that gardaí were assisting in 'multiagency searches' in the area 'following reports of a missing man'.

***

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.

Tags used in this article

Share this article

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.