Search is on for Siobhán's stand-in on set of Holding

The search is on for a stand-in for Siobhán McSweeney who is part of the cast and crew currently filming the TV mini-series Holding in West Cork.

Siobhán, who broke her leg in a cycling accident off set, will literally need a stand in so she can rest her leg for the remainder of the shoot.

‘It is normal to have a stand-in for all cast members but in Siobhán’s case there are extra mitigating circumstances at the moment. She cannot be expected to stand all day,’ a member of the production team told The Southern Star.

When the accident happened, Siobhán posted a humorous photograph of herself on Twitter wearing a T-shirt saying, ‘A little bit dramatic.’

Although she said she is ‘grand’ and ‘getting the best of care from the extraordinary nurses and doctors’ the search for a ‘special’ extra is now on in earnest.

The production crew say they are looking for applications from Caucasian women based in West Cork, who are aged between 18 and 50, and have short blonde hair.

The successful applicant must be willing to shave an undercut into her hair – a look that Siobhán’s alter ego, Sr Michael of Derry Girls, might not approve of.

Other requirements specify that the applicant must have a clothes size between a 16 and a 20, and be between 5ft 5 and 5ft 7 inches tall.

Full weekday availability is required until October 8th and the work is, of course, paid.

All applications must be submitted to [email protected] before the Friday September 10th deadline and must include the applicant’s name, measurements in terms of height, waist, chest and shoe size.

The application must also include the applicant’s Eircode, phone number and a full length good quality photograph that has not been filtered.