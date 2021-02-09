Sea that? Pier collapse, flying slabs and feisty frogs

THINGS have turned biblical in West Cork: the sea caused a portion of the pier in Rosscarbery to collapse; a huge concrete slab, connected to the sea wall on Cape Clear, was lifted by the power of a freak wave; and thousands of feisty frogs are on the move in Baltimore.

On Tuesday morning, Cork County Council responded to the dangerous collapse of a segment of the pier in Rosscarbery.

A Council spokesperson said a ‘wash out’ from the sea caused a 2m-square portion of the pier deck to collapse.

The Council responded by immediately closing the road and engineers visited the site on Wednesday to carry out a site investigation.

Repair works are due to start this morning (Thursday), and the road will remain closed until the work has been completed.

Meanwhile, on Cape Clear, the pier wall is looking like a row of dentures with a tooth missing.

It is understood that another surge from the sea caused this incident. A skipper on the Cape Clear ferry actually saw the concrete slab – which was firmly attached to the sea wall defences – lifted by the sea at 8am on Monday morning and deposited under a car.

Miraculously, no one was injured. The car wasn’t damaged, either, and the sea wall slab can simply be slotted back into place.

According to the manager of the ferry, Seamus Ó Drisceoil: ‘The hurricane conditions near Iceland on Sunday night were responsible for this quirky incident and, as a precautionary measure, the first ferry didn’t run on Monday morning because of the disturbed sea conditions.’

Meanwhile, Richard O’Flynn of The Yellow Door in Baltimore filmed thousands of frogs filling a pond at the end of his garden.

It’s not exactly a plague but video of the thousands of tiny frogs jumping around certainly makes for good viewing online