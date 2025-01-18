Schull’s festive panto was a resounding success

TRANSTITION Year students at Schull Community College provided great cheer on Mizen in the weeks leading up to Christmas with two entertaining matinees and two sold out evening shows of the festive panto A Christmas Carol.

Set against an incredibly atmospheric backdrop of Victorian London, the show was packed with fabulous performances by actors in suitably Dickensian garb. There was brilliant singing with dance numbers that involved all the cast, which was all accompanied by fantastic live music from the school band and choir. From set design to prop production, costumes to stage construction, make up to sound and lighting, there was a myriad of students and staff involved behind the scenes.

Thanks was expressed to all those who came to see the show. The support was greatly appreciated.

Bravo to all those involved in making the play such a resounding success.