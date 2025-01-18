Southern Star Ltd. logo
Schull’s festive panto was a resounding success

January 18th, 2025 3:00 PM

By Southern Star Team

Schull’s festive panto was a resounding success Image
Performing in the Schull Community College production of the panto “A Christmas Carol” were (l-r) Archer Little as Bob Crachit, Damian Williams as Scrooge and Mattias Cogan as Charles Dickens.

TRANSTITION Year students at Schull Community College provided great cheer on Mizen in the weeks leading up to Christmas with two entertaining matinees and two sold out evening shows of the festive panto A Christmas Carol. 

Set against an incredibly atmospheric backdrop of Victorian London, the show was packed with fabulous performances by actors in suitably Dickensian garb. There was brilliant singing with dance numbers that involved all the cast, which was all accompanied by fantastic live music from the school band and choir. From set design to prop production, costumes to stage construction, make up to sound and lighting, there was a myriad of students and staff involved behind the scenes. 

Some of the Transition Year cast of the Schull Community College Christmas panto, this “A Christmas Carol.” Back (l-r) Jamie O’Mahony, Leire Araoillas Lozano, Archer Little, Caitlin O’Reilly, Frankie Masarati, Mattias Cogan. Front (l-r) Chloe Anne O Callaghan, Emily Sheehan, Damian Williams, Olivia Killeen, Maria Schlotterbeck.

 

First year Schull Community College student Daniel O’Sulllivan warming up the audience with his classmates for the annual Schull Community College panto “A Christmas Carol”.

 

Schull Community College Transition Year student Damian Williams as Scrooge, reading a supplement from The Southern Star in the SCC panto “A Christmas Carol”

 

Thanks was expressed to all those who came to see the show. The support was greatly appreciated. 

Bravo to all those involved in making the play such a resounding success. 

