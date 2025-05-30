Schull triathletes fly West Cork flag proudly at Venice Ironman

OPEN sea training in all kinds of weather prepared the nine members of the Schull Triathlon Club for their epic challenge as part of the Venice Ironman.

The 70.3 Venice-Jesolo Ironman put Kevin O’Callaghan, Kathy O’Callaghan, Jeremy Brosnan, Anne Brosnan, Shay Cox, Petrina Shortt, Oli O’Driscoll, Sarah McKnight and Kevin Marshall, through their paces.

All of them trained throughout the winter, in rain, hail and snow, in order to be fully prepared for the 1.9km swim, the 90km bike ride, and the 21.1km run.

Kevin O’Callaghan described how they battled rough seas and strong cross currents in Jesolo, but were glad to have been at the iconic start-line in front of the lighthouse which marks the border between Jesolo and Cavallino.

The swim course featured a single counter-clockwise loop in the Adriatic sea, while the bike course followed a fast but flat 90km course over long, straight roads, which proved to be ideal for athletes aiming to achieve a new personal best.

There was even time to admire the Venetian lagoon and the stunning landscape as the riders headed toward Cavallino.

And on their return to Jesolo, they passed the stunning Cortellazzo bridge of boats and the picturesque canals of Eraclea.

But that was not the end: the run course consisted of three 7km loops along a thin rectangular course in the blazing sun.

After three laps, the tired but exhilarated athletes from West Cork were directed to a footpath that brought them to the finish line back on the beach.

The success of the Schull team, and the achievement of some personal bests, was made possible by the year-round encouragement of their swim coach, Sarah McKnight, their cycle coach Frances Shanahan, and their run coach Jonathan Cairns.

The nine were pleased to have done their club, which has grown to having more than 70 members, proud.

And now that they are back home, they have returned to training as part of the club’s weekly schedule of events and preparation for their next big event, the Schull Centra Fastnet Triathlon.

The 21st anniversary of this event will take place on June 7th so there will be lots to celebrate on the day.