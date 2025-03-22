Schools connect across the Atlantic

A WONDERFUL day was enjoyed by schools from both sides of the Atlantic last Monday week, marking the first of two days of activities between sixth class at Barryroe National School and Morristown Beard, New Jersey.

Connected since 2022 when a miniboat sailed into Barry’s Cove, the students met in person for the very first time.

They enjoyed football and Irish dancing, followed by a trip to Kirby’s Farm to see the calves.

This was followed by a wonderful tour of Barry’s Cove by Billy McCarthy, who originally discovered the miniboat.

The day was completed by a visit to Courtmacsherry where they were given a guided tour of the new all-weather Shannon class Courtmacsherry Lifeboat Val Adnams by coxswain Ken Cashman.

On Tuesday, the group visited the Titanic Experience in Cobh and the Maritime College in Ringaskiddy.

The miniboat programme has been a wonderful way for these schools to connect, allowing the students to learn about ocean currents, weather patterns and their respective cultures.