School reaching for The Star with its time capsule project

A COPY of ‘The Southern Star’ will be among several items to be placed in a time capsule by the staff and pupils of Ballinacarriga National School as they prepare to celebrate 150 years of the school this weekend.

A stunning mural by artist Jessica Challacombe will also be unveiled at the celebrations this Sunday.

Speaking to The Southern Star, teacher Ailish Kelly said they are looking forward to a fantastic day of celebrations to mark this milestone for the school, which has 102 pupils and five full-time teachers.

‘We will have speeches from principals, both past and present and one of our past principals, Bernadette Milner has written a song about Ballinacarriga called ‘Fadó Fadó’ and the children are all learning it ahead of performing of it on the day,’ said Ailish.

‘We are also very excited about the filling of a time capsule which was suggested by our principal, Róisín Hurley. We are putting a copy of The Southern Star into it, as well as a video of what the school in Ballinacarriga is like in 2023. They have also written a letter about what life was like during the Covid pandemic.’

The school will open the time capsule at a future celebration, possibly the 175th or 200th anniversary – in 25 or 50 years’ time.

Other items to be put in the time capsule include letters from the Parents’ Association and the board of management, as well as a school sports jersey and uniform, and a school photo with every pupil’s name on it.

The school staff are asking anyone who has a connection to the school to come along to mark this special occasion, with entertainment and music and displays around the school for them to enjoy.

‘We have a mural completed already, thanks to Jessica Challacombe, which captures all of the community, including the castle,’ explained Ailish. ‘Ciaran Goggin designed the crest for it. The mural is actually on our neighbour’s wall and Danny Barry has kindly allowed us to do that. We will also be putting up a plaque to commemorate the day and it all starts at 12pm with many elected public representatives expected to attend.’