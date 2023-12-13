Samaritans to mark Winter Solstice with awareness campaign

Each year, Samaritans mark the Winter Solstice, December 21st, with an event called the Longest Night.

They do this to let people in need of support know that Samaritans are there for them during their darkest hours, especially over the festive period.

In Clonakilty, there will be buildings illuminated 'Green' to mark the Longest Night. Recently, Samaritans opened a branch in Clonakilty to enable its service to be accessed by more people who need them.

Samaritans have been listening and providing emotional support from the Cork Branch for over 50 years.

Jon Spencer director of Cork and West Cork Samaritans said: 'Lighting up Green demonstrates the support we have for people experiencing emotional distress at this time of year.

'Samaritans are there for everyone 24 hours a day and we will have volunteers taking calls on Christmas Day.

'Nationally, Samaritans volunteers answered almost 35,000 calls for help throughout December 2022, including more than 950 calls on Christmas Day.

'The aim of this campaign is to remind everyone Samaritans will be there for anyone who is struggling to cope, including during the Longest Night and even on Christmas Day, and highlight our service to those who may never had to contact us before.'

Samaritans can be contacted 24 hours a day, seven days a week, on freephone 116 123 or email [email protected].