Ryanair opens two new Cork routes for winter 2024

Ryanair launched its Winter 2024 schedule for Cork with 23 routes including 2 exciting new routes to Brussels Charleroi & Rome Ciampino.

Ryanair has also added extra Winter flights on two of its most popular Cork routes – Lanzarote & Manchester – giving Ryanair customers in the Munster region an unbeatable choice and regular connections at the lowest fares in Europe.

To celebrate the launch of Ryanair’s record Winter 2024 schedule and two new Cork routes, the airline has launched a limited-time seat sale with fares available from just €21.99 available only at www.ryanair.com.

Speaking from Cork, Ryanair’s Head of Communications, Jade Kirwan said:

'As Ireland’s and Cork’s no.1 airline, Ryanair is pleased to announce our Winter 2024 schedule for Cork, with 23 routes including 2 new routes to Brussels Charleroi & Rome Ciampino, as well as extra flights on 2 of our most popular Cork routes – Lanzarote & Manchester – giving our Munster and South-Leinster customers even more choice and regular connections at the lowest fares in Europe.

Ryanair is committed to Ireland’s regional development which is reflected in our +85% traffic growth at Cork since 2019/pre-Covid. We’ve operated to/from Cork for over 37 years now, during which time we have invested heavily in the region, including our 3 Cork-based aircraft which represent a $300m investment and our support of over 1,500 local jobs.

We look forward to continuing our positive relationship with Cork Airport to further deliver important regional development, connectivity, jobs, and year-round tourism in the years ahead.'

Tara Finn, Head of Aviation Business Development at Cork Airport, said:

'As Ireland’s fastest growing state airport this year so far, it is great to welcome the team from Ryanair to Cork today as they announce their exciting Winter schedule. Ryanair will offer an extensive range of routes from Cork Airport this Winter, including some superb sun destinations like Faro, Fuerteventura, Seville, and Valencia along with great cities like Brussels, Edinburgh, Paris, Rome, and Venice. I’d like to thank Ryanair for their continued commitment and investment in Cork Airport and we look forward to fostering that great working relationship into the future.'