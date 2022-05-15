… running a film festival in a village without a cinema!

This year’s Fastnet Film Festival takes place in Schull from May 25th to 29th and organiser Hilary McCarthy says there’s lots to look forward to

What are you most looking forward to seeing at this year’s Fastnet Film Festival?

With 13 features and 50 guests at the festival this year it’s very difficult to choose. Saying that, I am really looking forward to meeting Ciaran Hinds. I watched The Man in the Hat starring Ciaran and directed by Stephen Warbeck and really enjoyed it. Two other events at the top of my list are the Interference concert, and the film quiz which is always great fun. If all goes according to plan I hope to get to Cape Clear on the Thursday as there is a super Irish language day planned there.

What are your top three favourite films of all time?

One film that stays with me is the epic historical drama The Last of the Mohicans with Daniel Day Lewis. I love the haunting score and the beautiful scenery, never mind the characters and the action scenes. The Piano written, directed and produced by Jane Campion is an exquisitely beautiful film I think. I was lucky enough to get to the Sundance Film Festival in 2016 and attended a live performance by Michael Nyman, the score composer. Michael played on a grand piano to scenes from the movie and we got to chat with him after. A real highlight. I have seen Breaking Out a couple of times now and find it very moving yet very funny in places. Fergus (O’Farrell) was an extraordinary individual and a great friend of Fastnet. The film is coming home to Schull and will be screened in the park at the festival on Sunday May 29th. Date for your diary!

Describe the magic that is the Fastnet Film Festival?

Fastnet is up close and personal, with an eclectic mix of experts, first time filmmakers and people who like film, who mix seamlessly. There is no red carpet and not everything goes exactly to plan, but we feel that’s part of the charm of FFF.

Who would have thought you could run a film festival in a village that has no cinema? But there you go, anything is possible.