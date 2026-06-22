RSA issue warning ahead of high temperatures

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) is asking road users to exercise caution on the roads as Met Éireann has issued a weather warning for high temperatures. The yellow high temperature warning runs from 2pm on Tuesday, June 23rd until 9am Friday, June 26th with temperatures exceeding 25 degrees, and possibly reaching 30 degrees on Thursday.

With clear sunny conditions and high temperatures forecast over the next number of days, the RSA is advising drivers to:

· Reduce the risk from sun glare by wearing sunglasses. Be aware of the dangers of sun glare when travelling east in the mornings and west later in the day.

· Be prepared and ensure you have adequate supplies of water. Any delays to journeys could result in road users being stuck in traffic for a period time in hot conditions. Children and pets are particularly at risk during these hot spells of weather.

· Ensure your windscreen is clear of grease or grime inside and out. Make sure you have plenty of window washer fluid to clear flies/insects and excess dust from the road when driving.

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· Watch out for vulnerable road users such as pedestrians, cyclists, horse riders and motorcyclists. Slow down and allow extra space when passing.

The RSA also issued advice to pedestrians, people who cycle, e-scooter users and motorcyclists

· Beware of the dangers that sun glare can cause, especially when crossing the road and at junctions.

· Follow current health messaging around the use of sun block when out walking and cycling.

'Summertime is the most dangerous time of the year on our roads,' said the RSA. 'In the summer, when there are no obvious dangers, and the weather is fine and days are brighter, we drop our guard.