Monday, 2nd September, 2019 11:45am



The Connolly Road/Vicars Rd junction in Ballyphehane. (Photo: Google maps)

GARDAÍ want to speak to the man who made an anonymous call to them in relation to a serious sexual assault in the city last month.

The appeal was made today after gardaí said they were investigating a ‘serious sexual assault’ on a female in the Connolly Rd / Vicars Rd area of Ballyphehane, in the early hours of August 24th – last Saturday week.

While they are now renewing an earlier appeal for anyone with information to come forward, gardaí have also said that they are ‘particularly interested’ in speaking to a man who made an anonymous phone call to Togher Garda Station in relation to the incident.

‘Gardaí are appealing for this man or anyone who may have information to contact Togher Garda Station on 021 494712 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111,' they said in a statement this morning.