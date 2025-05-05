Rosscarbery's Surf Turf ‘n’ Tar a success

At 6am last Saturday morning, Surf Turf ‘n’ Tar organisers and stewards awoke to a very still and foggy morning in Rosscarbery, but not for long, as over a 1,000 people descended to take part in the half-marathon and 10k events.

The flags were flying , the music was playing, and there was a buzz of excitement.

The foggy start added to the magical atmosphere, and as the runners climbed the Cliff Walk, the sounds of bagpipes led them into the sun.

The Celtic Ross Hotel, the event’s main sponsor and race HQ, was a hive of activity from early morning with registration and post-race refreshments West Cork style.

Local food producers including Rosscarbery Recipes, The Fresh Fish Deli, Carbery Cheese and Coolmore Cakes and Clóna, served up delicious food to all the grateful participants, while winners’ hampers were sponsored by local producers including West Cork Distillers, Carbery Group and other local food suppliers.

The event offers two separate distance races, a half marathon and 10K, over road, forest trails and beach.

It has grown in popularity since the first race in 2017 where there were just over 300 participants, and now entries come from all the major running clubs including Togher AC, Watergrasshill, The Frontrunners, Ballintotis Fit4 Life, UCC AC, Skibbereen AC, Clonakilty Road Runners, Doheny AC, Bandon AC, Bantry AC and of course Rosscarbery Steam Runners AC.

This year we also had entries from the north of Ireland, the UK, Cananda, Switzerland, and the US.

Surf Turf ‘n’ Tar is well and truly in the running calendar.

This is a community run ‘not for profit’ event with all proceeds going back into the community, to the Tidy Towns, the sports clubs, the playground redevelopment, Rosscarbery Meals-on-Wheels, the heritage and historical society, towards the Christmas lights and town defibrillators, and other amenities.

An event like this does not happen without support and help from the community, and the Organisation committee (made up of Paul Melody, Denis and Fiona Calnan, Rebecca Favier, Geoff Wycherley and Denis McSweeney) would like to publicly thank over one hundred stewards who volunteered for the day and helped in the weeks leading up to the event.

There was support from every Group and Club in the area, showing that community spirit is alive and well in Rosscarbery.

The main sponsors of the event are the Celtic Ross Hotel.

The organisers would like to thank Steven Evans Freke for opening up the Castlefreke Castle grounds for the event and lastly they would like to thank all the runners and walkers who took part for their support and hope to see you all back in Rosscarbery in 2026.