Roman bookseller drove on wrong side in Ballydehob

AN Italian antiquarian bookseller has avoided a driving disqualification following a two-vehicle collision in Ballydehob last week.

Antonio Conte (54), with an address at Via Fanfulla, DaLodi, Roma 7500176, Italy, appeared at Clonakilty District Court last Thursday, the day after the collision.

Mr Conte was initially charged with dangerous driving but this was reduced to careless driving by Judge Brendan O’Reilly, on hearing the initial evidence from the prosecution.

Gda Anthony Roche of Schull Garda Station told Judge O’Reilly that the two-vehicle head-on collision occurred at Shanavagh, Balleyhob on Wednesday August 14th.

He said there was no speed involved and that the defendant was driving on the wrong side when the collision occurred.

Gda Roche said that the defendant admitted the offence at the scene and his concern was for the passenger in the other vehicle, who was taken to CUH and was kept in for observation, while the driver of the car did not sustain injuries.

He said the defendant had been nothing but transparent following the collision.

Defence solicitor Siún Hurley said her client, who is an antiquarian bookseller in Rome, is truly sorry about what happened.

She said he was on holidays in West Cork and said it was a most unfortunate incident.

‘He cannot explain what happened and there was no speeding or intoxicants involved. He has no previous convictions and his insurance was in place also,’ said Ms Hurley.

Judge O’Reilly was told that Mr Conte drives a car and scooter in Rome for work, and he did not disqualify him, but convicted and fined him €250 and gave him three months to pay the fine.