Robert’s got all love and no hate for West Cork!

ACTOR Robert Sheehan of Love/Hate and Netflix hit The Umbrella Academy fame has been actively house-hunting in West Cork.

The Portlaoise man has viewed several properties throughout the area, including, it’s believed, one in Caheragh.

It’s understood the star has rented a property here in recent times, but it’s understood he’s very keen to have a permanent base here.

Sheehan shot to fame in Ireland in the role of Darren Treacy in Love/Hate and won over a whole new audience playing Klaus Hargreaves The Umbrella Academy.

The highly-anticipated third series of the hit show is set to drop on the streaming service on June 22nd.

West Cork is already home to fellow actor Saoirse Ronan who has a property near Ballydehob, as well as Jeremy Irons who spends time at his Kilcoe Castle.

Other stars choose to holiday here where they all say it’s the beauty of being ‘off radar’ that appeals to them.

Boyfriend of US singer Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn was in Schull for the Fastnet Film Festival last weekend, and delayed his return flight to London for a day, he was having so much fun.

