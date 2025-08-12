News

Rip current warning for West Cork beaches

August 12th, 2025 10:30 AM

By Southern Star Team

SWIMMERS are being advised to stay between red and yellow flags at beaches across West Cork.

The warning comes after lifeguards at Inchydoney’s eastern beach carried out two rescues on Monday after swimmers got caught in rip currents.

In the first incident, around 4.30pm, two men were brought to safety with backup from the local lifeboat.

An hour later an adult and two children were rescued in the same area of water.

According to Inchydoney Inshore Lifeboat the two swimmers rescued in the first incident ‘were out of depth and fighting to return to shore’.

They were ‘monitored for water ingestion and although they were shaken from their ordeal, thankfully no medical assistance was necessary.’

No injuries were reported but the beach was red-flagged for the rest of the day.

