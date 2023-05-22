Ring of Beara Cycle will see more than 4,000 cyclists on two routes

THIS year’s Ring of Beara takes place on May 27th and will see more than 4,000 cyclists accept the challenge of its 110km and 140km routes for a loop tour of the peninsula.

The cycle has welcomed over 32,000 cyclists to the Beara peninsula since its inception in 2015.

The event also generates economic revenue for the area as the influx of riders and their supporters results in over 8,000 bed nights locally, maintains local jobs and contributes over €5m in direct expenditure to the local economy.

In addition to a strong economic impact, the cycle has for many years made significant donations to local charities, contributing over €300,000 to deserving groups since 2015. This year is no exception, and several local charities and organisations are due to benefit: Castletownbere Development Association (CDA), local schools and youth groups on the Beara Peninsula, Kenmare Special Needs Group, Kenmare Family Resource Centre, Palliative Care Group Kenmare and St John of Gods.

As part of ongoing initiatives to make the Ring of Beara Cycle an inclusive event, electric bikes made a welcome appearance in 2022, as well as the continuation of the ever popular Kids’ Cycle.

After the adults set-off at 8am, kids take over and complete a 2km route of Kenmare town. The cycle is free and open to children between 3rd and 6th class who register on the day.

For more see ringofbearacyclekenmare.com