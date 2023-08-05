Residents urge action as traffic too close to children in estate

RESIDENTS at An Cuan estate in Dunmanway are drafting a petition calling on Cork County Council to erect a boundary wall because they believe their children are at risk of being killed on the roadway.

‘A proper, physical, boundary needs to be put in place at this housing estate because children playing football are in danger of running onto the roadway,’ Cllr Declan Hurley (Ind) stated at a meeting of the Council’s Western Division.

Part of the problem, said the councillor, is traffic coming from Macroom using the road as a way to pass larger vehicles going down through the

town.

Cllr Joe Carroll (FF) said some of the residents are forced to access the main road through the church grounds, but he said that is ‘no solution’.

Cllr Carroll maintained that the roadway is too narrow and suggested that a property, at the junction, could be purchased to create better vehicular access and safety for pedestrians.

Cllr Carroll said it is needed because: ‘Honestly, you can’t bring a pushchair down that road, it’s so

narrow.’ Council housing director Maurice Manning told councillors: ‘If there is a concern, we will look at it.’

According to Cllr Hurley, there is a boundary wall around the back and left-hand side of the property where there is no moving traffic.

‘What they need is some kind of boundary between the estate and the public road.’