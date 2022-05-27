BREAKING: Reprieve for Goleen Post Office

The planned closure of Goleen Post Office, scheduled for next Tuesday May 31st, will not now go ahead, after An Post confirmed this morning that a person has contacted them at the last minute and is keen to take on the contract.

Postmitress, Breda Buckley, is to retire after 23 years running the village post office and there were fears that the post office would have to close as An Post hadn't received any expressions of interest, despite advertising it twice on their website. However, the situation has now changed significantly and Breda has also indicated to An Post official that she will stay on to 'facilitate the changeover' with the new owner.

See more in next week's paper