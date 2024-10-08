‘Renaissance man’ Judge McNulty a great believer in doing justice ‘locally’

THE role played by a judge in saving four vital courts in West Cork, and dealing with the drugs scourge, was recalled on the occasion of his retirement.

BY JACKIE KEOGH AND KIERAN O’MAHONY

Flor Murphy, solicitor, paid tribute to Judge James McNulty at Bantry District Court on Thursday – one day before he stepped down as the judge for District Court 18.

Speaking on behalf of the West Cork Bar Association, Mr Murphy said: ‘We are unique in Ireland in holding on to our district courts.

‘When the Court Services came calling some years ago, they wanted to close down all our courts. But Judge McNulty, in this district, took a different view.

‘At the time, you acknowledged that we could not hold every court, but were able to put a package back to them that allowed us to hold onto the vital courts.

‘Bantry is a vital court because it services the Beara peninsula, the Sheep’s Head peninsula, and the Mizen peninsula, but we also managed to hold onto Skibbereen, Clonakilty, Bandon, and Macroom.

‘I know you are a great believer that justice should be done locally, publicly, and where people don’t have too far to travel, so you deserve a lot of credit for helping us to retain our district court services,’ Mr Murphy stated.

‘We have had 19 great years with you here,’ said Mr Murphy. ‘You have been an exceptionally good district court judge.

‘You have brought great qualities with you: you are organised, our courts run efficiently. The courts are always on time and they have been very structured and organised. We don’t know what we are going to do when you, and when Len MacCarthy, the court clerk, leaves us.

‘As a judge you have been so consistent, and so fair,’ the solicitor added. Anybody who works in the system – the gardaí, the probation service, and the solicitors – we all know where we stand with you.

‘You set boundaries and you set rules. In particular, you have been very good to young people. You have dealt very well with the scourge of drugs that has come into our area.

‘You have taken a right, hard line to try and educate young people that they must stay away from drugs, particularly as cocaine has become so common in the area.

Meanwhile, it was standing room only the following day at Clonakilty District Court when the judge spent his last day on the bench.

Members of the legal profession joined Judge McNulty’s wife Betty and his three daughters, Sarah, Fiona, and Grace, and his siblings, in a packed court to hear the tributes.

Other well-wishers included president of the District Court Judge Paul Kelly, who attended remotely via video link, while Judge John King and Circuit Court Judge Helen Boyle joined Judge McNulty on the bench.

Judge Kelly said the size of the crowd gathered in court was testament to the high esteem Judge McNulty was held in West Cork and said he always showed ‘compassionate humanity and scrupulous fairness’ in court and he will be sadly missed by him and his colleagues.

Judge Helen Boyle said Judge McNulty had a great understanding of how West Cork worked and was ‘intelligent, compassionate, and had a great knowledge of the law,’ while Judge John King described him as a ‘true renaissance man, a man for all seasons’.

President of the West Cork Bar Association, Mary Jo Crowley, wished him all the best in his retirement and said he would leave a rich legacy, while John Hennessy of Clonakilty Tidy Towns said he was a great friend to the group.

Judge McNulty thanked all those for their heartfelt tributes and quipped that it was like attending his own funeral.

He acknowledged the friendship of all his judicial colleagues over the years as well as the court staff.

He also thanked the media and concluded by reciting a few lines from the Van Morrison song ‘Coney Island’.