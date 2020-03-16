RCYC goes green for Paddy’s Day

CROSSHAVEN’S Royal Cork Yacht Club, the oldest yacht club in the world, is inviting all sailing clubs in Ireland and around the world to ‘Go Green’ this Paddy’s Day, as they mark its historic 300-year anniversary.

The club, which was founded in 1720, wants other yacht clubs around the world to take a photo of their green-lit club and email it to the Cork club.

Sailing communities throughout Europe and as far as Australia, Hong Kong and San Francisco are registering to attend the Cork300 celebrations – which will take place primarily during the months of July and August 2020 – to participate in the exciting variety of competitive and non-competitive nautical and onshore events scheduled, many of which are also open to the general public.

As part of the celebrations, communities across Cork harbour will host a vast array of sailing, racing, food, and entertainment events, along with a number of talks, ensuring Cork will be the only place to be in Summer 2020.

To take par in their Patrick’s Day event, clubs should shine a green light on their building or dress in green on the day and share their photos via email on [email protected].

