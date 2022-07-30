Rare book fair takes place in Skibbereen

THE first ever written book on football will be one of the gems on show at a rare book fair in West Cork next month.

The fair takes place from August 12th to 14th at Inish Beg Estate, Skibbereen and promises three days of culture, good food and fun with rare books as well as maps, art and photography on show.

Organised by Holger Smyth of Skibbereen-based Inanna Rare Books, he is well known in the area for the specialised rare book shop he ran at Skibbereen’s Bridge Street for 10 years, called The Time Travellers bookshop.

‘Professional booksellers from all over Ireland, UK, USA and The Netherlands, with different areas of expertise and interesting stock, are exhibiting at the fair. We are welcoming some of the world’s most influential antiquarian bookdealers; exhibiting some of the most remarkable books, maps, ephemera and manuscripts ever on display for purchase in Ireland,’ he said.

Holger will also use the fair to launch Inanna’s republishing of a sought after book called Cork and County Cork in the Twentieth Century, which was published in 1911 by Reverend Richard J Hodges and WT Pike.

‘The publication shows historical photographs of many of the “Big Houses” in county Cork, as well as the biographies of families who lived in them and often the cross-county connection to other big houses and families. The stories of the houses are not only accompanied by photographs of now mostly vanished or derelict homes, but the images also show the original state of homes which are now restructured,’ said Holger. Plant-based catering will be available by Holger’s wife, Nicola, of vegan café Antiquity in Skibbereen. A day ticket costs €5, with a weekend ticket costing €10.

• See westcorkbookfair.com