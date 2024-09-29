Rain warning hits travel services

TRAVEL services could be further affected throughout on Sunday after an Orange rainfall warning came into effect for the county today.

With heavy rain expected to continue right through the day, bringing possible flooding, transport providers fear there may be further services impacted.

Bus Eireann has already been hit by the poor weather and predicted delays throughout the day. The 9.50am Route 226 from Cork to Kinsale ran but was 20 minutes late. The 10.25am Route 225 from Haulbowline to Kent Railway Station was cancelled while the Route 51 due to leave Cork at 9.25am this morning for Galway was cancelled.

Bus Eireann says delays are expected throughout the day.

So far, the West Cork Connect 228, 229, and 230 services are running as scheduled but the company said there may be some delays during the day due to the adverse weather.