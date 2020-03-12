Push the boat out for the Marketing Institute Ball

THE Marketing Institute of Ireland (MII) Cork is pushing the boat out for its annual ball.

Launched by event chair Jerry Crowley, marketing manager Johnson & Perrott, the Maritime Ball takes place on Saturday, March 21st in thte Clayton Hotel, Silver Springs.

As well as an evening of entertainment, the black tie event will raise funds for a Cork wellness and mental health charity. Mr Crowley added: ‘ With such a worthy cause set to benefit from funds raised on the night, and with a fantastic evening of wonderful food, drinks, music and entertainment on offer, I am encouraging everyone looking to attend to secure their tickets early. We’ve been running a tight ship over the last number of months with regards to the planning, so we are really excited for Cork’s marketing moguls to enjoy what’s undoubtedly going to be a wonderful night.’

Tickets are now available and are priced at €125 each.

A table of 10 can be purchased for €1,000.

You can follow #MIICorkBall20 for more marketing ball updates.



