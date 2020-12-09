Pupils get crafty for their local hospital

BY HELEN RIDDELL

PUPILS in Eyeries National School have been getting into the festive spirit by creating Santa decorations made from logs.

Principal Michéal Lane outlined how the fifth and sixth class pupils came up with the idea themselves, and all money raised from the sale of the logs will be donated to St Joseph’s Hospital in Castletownbere.

Principal Lane said it has been a very different Christmas for the school this year: ‘Usually we would be preparing our Christmas concert and visiting the hospital in Castletownbere to sing carols for the patients, but unfortunately, that’s not possible this year. The pupils decided they would still like to do something to help the hospital and decided to make the wooden Santas.’

The entire school came together to help make the Santas, which are now being sold in shops throughout the Beara peninsula. Principal Lane said it was also a useful learning skill for the fifth and sixth class pupils. ‘They have learnt how to budget and keep track of their stock and to work in teams.’

He thanked all the teachers at the school who helped with the project, and in supplying the materials.