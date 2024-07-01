Pull of the Sea inspires Ballydehob exhibition for friends 

THE work of two artist friends, who share a passion for the sea, will be shown at Ballydehob’s Working Artists Studio.

The exhibition, which runs from June 28th to July 20th, is a joint venture by Jo Ashby of both Sherkin Island and the Sheep’s Head peninsula and her Galway-based friend, Hilary Morely.

The artists, who have been friends for many years, say their work is inspired by a shared Atlantic coastline.

Entitled The Pull of the Sea, it is clear from every exhibit that the sea, as a subject, consistently permeates their work.

The sea is visible from both of their homes, and they are drawn not only to its beauty and magnificence, but they are also concerned about erosion and pollution.

This is represented in their work by drawings on paper, as well as collage using found objects such as seaweed, beach plastics, rope, old books, and maps.

Jo and Hilary have also created a number of joint mixed-media works and a short collaborative film.

The exhibition will feature poetry by Sacha Hutchinson, who observes changing coastal landscapes, and inspired haiku by the Sherkin Island Haiku Group.

The Pull of the Sea was officially opened at 5pm on Friday June 28th by Bantry journalist Alison O’Connor.