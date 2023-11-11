Public toilets will close if vandalism continues

COUNCILLORS have criticised those responsible for vandalising temporary toilets in Kinsale where in one instance a fire was lit in one of them.

At a recent meeting of Bandon Kinsale Municipal District, Municipal district officer Brian Dunne said that since the temporary toilets were installed, there have been repeated acts of vandalism.

‘A fire was lit in one of them and damage was caused to the locking system on one door. It was necessary to close the toilets for several days while repairs were undertaken,’ he said.

‘For the winter we propose to open the toilets at 9am and close at around 5pm. If the toilets are repeatedly damaged, we will have no other choice but to close them permanently.’

He added that the Part 8 process for the new toilets is being progressed with the planning department and they hope to advertise this in the coming months.

He said they are hoping that the new toilet, which will be built off site, should be in place for next summer.

Cllr Kevin Murphy (FG), who has been calling for new toilets to be installed in Kinsale for many years, said that Kinsale has a dreadful history of toilets being vandalised.