Public preview of Bandon relief road

DETAILS of the N71 Bandon Southern Relief Road extension study area and initial preliminary options were on view to the public in the town recently, and are now available online.

This section of the N71, in the environs of Bandon town, has exceeded carrying capacity. Cork County Council is working on transport solutions for the N71 Bandon southern relief road which will take into account opportunities for active travel and will aim to improve journey times, road safety and help alleviate traffic congestion in Bandon town centre.

Former Cork county mayor Cllr Gillian Coughlan said the N71 is a national secondary route which links Cork and Killarney.

‘Bandon is one of the main towns on the N71, which is considered a route of strategic importance,’ she said.

‘When the existing phase of the relief road was built, it was envisaged that it would be extended in the future. Cork County Council with Transport Infrastructure Ireland has begun the process of providing solutions to addresses this and we encourage members of the public to engage in this process.’

Chief executive of Cork County Council Tim Lucey added: ‘The Bandon southern relief road project is at Phase 2 of Transport Infrastructure Ireland’s project appraisal process.

‘The first stage of this phase is to identify the study area and initial preliminary options. During this stage, a public consultation is held to allow landowners, stakeholders and others an opportunity to review and make submissions on the study area and initial preliminary options.’

The period for public consultation is due to continue until July 22nd.