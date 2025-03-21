Public lighting is ‘deteriorating in every West Cork town’ says mayor

COUNTY mayor Cllr Joe Carroll (FF) said he has grown weary of talking about the number of public lights that are out throughout West Cork.

‘The light outside my front door is out, and people say to me you can’t get your own light fixed,’ he said.

At a recent meeting of the West Cork Municipal District he cited Sherkin as one example.

The mayor said he’d made a special request to have the lights on Sherkin pier fixed.

He said they were prioritised, and the work was done, only for them to fail a few days later.

‘The standard of the work being done isn’t great,’ he said.

‘The standard of lighting is deteriorating in every West Cork town.’

Meanwhile Schull Road residents in Skibbereen, and walkers who do ‘the loop’ along the bypass road, have complained to The Southern Star that the lights that are supposed to illuminate the New Bridge, and the adjacent Abbeystrewry graveyard, haven’t worked for some time.

Cllr Finbarr Harrington said it seemed as if the contractor was ‘getting ahead’ but Storm Éowyn set it back.

He, too, complained that a number of vital lights at the eastern end of Bere island, where there is a pontoon, were fixed but went on the blink a short time later.

Cllr Deirdre Kelly (FF) requested a report on the schedule of repairs, and where exactly the work is taking place.

Meanwhile, Cork County Council told The Southern Star it is aware that the electric lighting at New Bridge and Abbeystrewry has become faulty, and as a result it has been decommissioned ‘for safety reasons’.

The Council spokesperson said it has committed to examining the matter and to identifying the most appropriate resolution.

In the event that the illumination lighting has reached the end of its life, the Council will seek to identify the associated costs and explore funding opportunities.