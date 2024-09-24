Public gets to have say in regional plan

THE public can have their say on development across the south of Ireland by taking part in a survey launched by the Southern Regional Assembly.

The Southern Regional Assembly covers Cork, Carlow, Clare, Kerry, Kilkenny, Limerick, Tipperary, Waterford, and Wexford, and links EU funding initiatives with local needs.

The southern region is represented by 34 local councillors appointed as members of the Regional Assembly for a five-year term.

They meet monthly to discuss issues related to regional planning, submissions to local authorities, national government, and the EU programme and project management.

The Assembly wants members of the public – residents, business owners, community leaders – and all interested parties to share their views on the future of the region, shaping the Assembly’s five-year plan covering the years 2024 to 2029.

‘Our corporate plan is the foundation for the future development of the southern region, and we are eager to hear from those who live, work, and invest here,’ said Southern Regional Assembly director David Kelly.

‘This survey is a vital tool for gathering diverse perspectives and ensuring that our plan truly reflects the needs and vision of our community.’

The survey should take less than two minutes to fill out and can be accessed through the Southern Assembly website at southernassembly.ie.

The closing date is Friday, September 27th at 5pm.