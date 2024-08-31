Progress on M28 project to Ringaskiddy

CORK County Council has published the tender for the motorway section of the M28 Cork to Ringaskiddy Project.

The scheme, which forms part of the Core Trans European Transport Network will enable the strategic development of the Port of Cork’s facilities in Ringaskiddy, whilst also supporting the economic development in the local area and nationally.

Funded by Transport Infrastructure Ireland, the design and build contract will see the construction of approximately 11km of mainline motorway from the Bloomfield Interchange to Barnahely.

A construction contract for the delivery of 1.5 kilometres of single carriageway from Barnahely to the Port of Cork in Ringaskiddy is expected to be awarded later this year. The initial enabling works phase of the project has been under construction for the past two years. This has involved diversions of major utilities, archaeology investigations, and environmental mitigation works in line with commitments outlined in the scheme’s environmental impact statement.

It is anticipated that, subject to cabinet approval, the works will commence in 2025 and will have a 36-month construction programme.

The M28 motorway will be a key part of the road infrastructure in Co Cork, improving connectivity with key urban areas such as Carrigaline, while providing vital access to the Port of Cork facilities in Ringaskiddy.