PODCAST: West Cork's 2022 review

IT HAS been yet another eventful year in a long line of eventful years, not only for the world in general but for West Cork people and communities too.

Today on the In The News podcast, we're joined by the Southern Star's editor Siobhán Cronin, and sports editor Kieran McCarthy to take a look back at the year gone by and to delve into some of the stories that made the headlines this year.

This year saw West Cork fishermen standing up to Russia, Michael Collins' centenary commemorations, rows about bank closures and a windfarm in Gougane Barra, along with much more. We talk about why local media is important and why West Cork is so full of stories each and every week.

2022 was a huge year for West Cork sportspeople as well, who continued to break glass ceilings both locally and nationally, so tune in for The Southern Star's review of the year gone by.

This podcast was produced and presented by Dylan Mangan.

Thank you to Siobhán Cronin and Kieran McCarthy for their input.

Thanks for listening to The Southern Star's In The News Podcast. Please be sure to like, share and subscribe wherever you listen to podcasts.



For more stories like these, pick up a copy of this week's Southern Star or subscribe online via www.southernstar.ie/epaper.