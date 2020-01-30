PODCAST: Tim Lombard, Paul Hayes & Clonakilty voters speak to Jackie Keogh



--

On the latest Election 2020 Podcast Southern Star news editor Siobhan Cronin is joined by Fine Gael's Senator Tim Lombard to discuss everything from the future of farming to The Stunning.

In part two Sinn Féin's Cllr Paul Hayes stops by to give us an update on his campaign as he bids for a seat in the Dáil for a second time.

Finally reporter Jackie Keogh is in Clonakilty speaking to voters about their main election concerns.

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.