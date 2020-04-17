PODCAST: Priests embrace video technology & music from Justin Grounds

--

On this week’s podcast we talk to Drimoleague native Fr Tom Hayes, who has been embracing video technology to help keep the priests of the Diocese connected with their communities, and each other.

We also have music from Clonakilty music producer, composer and violinist Justin Grounds who has set up a virtual choir project called the ‘The Lockdown Choir.

Siobhan Cronin and Niall O'Driscoll also review this weeks Southern Star.

