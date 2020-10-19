PODCAST: MEP Deirdre Clune on taking the 'Brexit' seat, visits from John Hume and her life in politics

--

This week’s interview is with Fine Gael MEP Deirdre Clune.

Deirdre was first elected to Europe for the Ireland South constituency, in 2014, after a political career which had already spanned stints in both Dail and Seanad Eireann.

After last year’s European Elections, and a long count in Cork city, she got the fifth and final seat.

What’s more, this seat was known as the ‘Brexit’ seat because it only became available when the UK left Europe.

So, in January of this year, Deirdre began her second term in the European Parliament.

Deirdre, the daughter of former Tanaiste Peter Barry, is also a member of the family which founded and owns the iconic Cork brand, Barry’s Tea. She spoke about this, and much more, in our recent interview.

This week's music is from singer songwriter Billy Kennedy. Billy has released a new single 'Sea Creatures' this week which was written with Silé O'Leary, and has been dedicated to their friends and neighbours from Church Bay and Crosshaven who turned up to support Billy's Saturday night concerts.

The song is available to buy exclusively on islandofmusic.ie. You can also find out more about Billy at Billykennedy.ie