PODCAST: Former Minister Shane Ross on his new book 'In Bed with the Blueshirts' and his relationship with Michael Collins TD

This week’s podcast is an interview with well-known politician, journalist and author Shane Ross.

Shane’s father was from Cork, and he has devoted a large portion of his book ‘In Bed with the Blueshirts’, to his relationship with Cork South West TD Michael Collins, which started out very amicably, but ended with Collins apologising for a ‘scumbag’ remark made the day Ross lost his seat after last February’s general election.

We also have a musical treat.

Aine O’Gorman is a singer songwriter based in Ballinadee. She has just released a song with Victoria Keating who is based in Bandon.

The song, 'The Poor Ground', was recorded with Martin Leahy and was written about the Tuam babies. Christy Moore described the song as ‘a tour de force’.